BUSINESS DAY TV: We are creating a legacy that changes the way philanthropy works

And they’re resolving and you’re ending up with a net asset value — the difference of the value of the shares now compared to the financing costs. And that net value is ending up in trusts and those trusts then support foundations that are designed to be perpetual.

So they’re designed to live forever onwards, and to use the assets that they hold in trust in order to generate a flow of returns that they can use to support public benefit activities. All kinds of activities, in communities, through education schemes, all kinds of objectives, even some including sports development and some environmental objectives. So a really wide range. But education by far getting the lion’s share of the focus at the moment.

BDTV: Any evidence that the money is actually ending up where it’s supposed to be ending up?

ST: It’s early days because most of these foundations are one or two years old. Some of them are still even hiring staff just to manage programmes. So we haven’t got to the point yet where we can assess the effectiveness properly. There have been significant flows to beneficiaries so we calculated that the endowment, or the portfolios that all of these foundations hold is worth R32.6bn. And that is R32.6bn of shares that are there in trust to generate a flow of income forever onwards to be used by the service beneficiaries.

But in addition to that, these foundations have already spent [about] R4bn on actually funding programmes that affect beneficiaries. So there is certainly already a lot of work being done across the country in various kinds of programmes.

BDTV: And on top of that there’s another R18bn that went more directly to communities, right?

ST: The deals had different kinds of structures. There is a really large variety of different forms, we found. Some did deals that included established charities. Established charitable organisations that we might make donations to were actually included as beneficiaries in some deals and when those deals matured, they then received value and it was up to them to decide what to do with it. So some of them did put that into trust to form their own endowments, some of them would have used it immediately to support their activities, and it’s a real mixed bag of what we saw happen.

But you’re right that there was an addition R18bn outside of the money that went into trust that was set up as part of deals that went into established charities, established other kinds of foundations, and other kinds of public benefit organisations as well.

BDTV: Obviously these deals are backing in the support lie within the Mining Charter, which was brought out just over a week ago. Continuing the consequences of empowerment deals and that’s something that the Chamber of Mines has gone to court over, because they’d like a declaratory order on the once empowered-always empowered principle. Because if they don’t get that it could see more deals being struck, and I suppose more money being directed to communities?

ST: The continuing consequences principle of once empowered-always empowered is, as you say, up in the air. It’s now subject to litigation and we don’t know what the outcomes will be. But we can see in our research one consequence that it has which is that foundations are required to continue holding the shares of the sponsoring companies in their endowments. So that in some respects, leads to inefficient investment outcomes.

If you’re a large foundation, and you see these very often in the US where you see things like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation or the Ford Foundation or Kaiser Foundation, they would have big endowments and they would have very careful investment strategies for those endowments. So, they would diversify their investments. They would aim to generate returns that aim to beat the market, so there would be active management of that portfolio to create returns to support all of their public benefit activities.

And that’s the optimal strategy you would like to see with a portfolio of investments.

But because of the once empowered-always empowered principle being up in the air, companies are reluctant to see these foundations sell the shares because, at the moment they qualify as a black shareholder. And if they were to sell the shares then they wouldn’t any longer qualify. Whereas if the once empowered-always empowered principle applied, then these foundations would be probably being free to be able to sell the shares and diversify their portfolios which would actually lead to better outcomes from the perspective of how well-managed those portfolios are to generate stable returns in the long run for beneficiaries.

BDTV: I suppose that’s particularly relevant in the mining sector where we have seen share prices come down a long way from where they were perhaps when those deals were struck. But also, in the financial sector, which was another big driver of empowerment.

ST: Mining is a very good example. One of the earliest foundations was set up by Kumba Iron Ore in the Sishen Iron Ore company’s community fund and that at one point had income of over R500m that it was using to support community activities every year. But when the iron ore price tanked and we saw the Kumba Iron Ore share price fall from R600 a share in 2012 falling 95% down to R25, and the company suspending dividends, the foundation suddenly had no income. And that led to dramatic consequences for the programmes it was busy with.

So that’s a very good example with concentration risk causing problems because share prices are volatile and the fortunes of companies are volatile, and you can’t rely on the fact that those dividend flows are going to remain stable and continue coming in order to plan programmes for the long-term.

BDTV: If there is another round of empowerment deals in the mining sector, if they are forced to go back and negotiate new deals, do you think they will still include endowments, charities and trusts in those deals or perhaps include more workers where it does still flow down to communities?

ST: We’ve had, as you know over the years, there have been various debates about empowerment deals and who should benefit. The big debates that led to more inclusion of public benefit organisations were really about the broadness of empowerment, that we shouldn’t just be focusing on a couple of beneficiaries who are picking up the lion’s share of assets. So these public benefit organisations have really achieved that where these trusts are now able to support literally millions of people in trying to reach them through many different programmes.

To my mind that in terms of the society we want to try and shape in SA, is a very good outcome and from a policy point of view we should encourage empowerment deals to include more of these sorts of foundations, more broad-based public-benefit-style of foundations, particularly as they create an endowment. And as I said these are perpetual. These will live longer than you and I, they’ll be here in 50 and 100 years’ time, even where the companies that initially set them up are long gone.

So we’re really creating a legacy that changes the way philanthropy works in SA and if we care about things like inclusive growth and making sure we have an economy that is shared, that reaches all of SA, then this is a very important component that really does move us closer towards that kind of outcome. So we should want policy to support these sorts of entities being part of empowerment deals.