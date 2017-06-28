The Competition Commission has formally charged seven Bloemfontein-based companies with colluding and fixing prices.

The charges relate to Free State treasury tenders to supply stationery to provincial government departments in 2014.

The companies charged are: Catha Silkscreen Printers‚ Molemo Trading‚ Lounge 848‚ Nakanyane Business Solutions‚ Litabe & Seema Trading‚ Mo Mollo Records (trading as Mo-Faya) and Kgomo Ya Maphura General Trading.

"These companies‚ which are competitors in the market‚ entered into an agreement and/or engaged in concerted price-fixing and collusive tendering in relation to the tender‚" the commission said in a statement.

"The companies‚ amongst other things‚ quoted the same prices for various stationery items in their bills of quantities.

"In addition‚ they received confirmation letters from the same wholesaler from which they intended to source the stationery if they were awarded the tender."

Catha and Molemo have also been charged with price fixing and collusion for another tender to supply provincial government departments in the Free State with computer cartridges in 2015.

The matters have been referred as four separate cases.