Government bans sale of spent hens across SA to contain bird flu outbreak

The Department of Agriculture has taken active steps to control the confirmed outbreak of the highly contagious avian flu in Mpumalanga, where about 24,000 chickens have had to be slaughtered.

A general ban has been placed on the sale of live spent hens across the country until further notice, and SA’s trading partners have been informed about the outbreak as required.

The department has advised that meat from healthy poultry is safe for consumption as it undergoes strict meat inspection processes at abattoirs.

The outbreak comes at a delicate time for the poultry industry, which is struggling against imports.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N8 — a rapidly spreading viral disease — was confirmed in a broiler breeder site in Mpumalanga on Thursday last week.

It exists naturally in many birds and can be transmitted by coming into contact with infected animals or through ingestion of infected food or water.

"The affected farm has been quarantined and culling of the affected animals has been completed. The department is conducting forward and backward tracing to trace movement of all poultry in and out of the farm in order to establish the source of the influenza. The department has established a 30km control zone in Mpumalanga and Free State," the department said.

"The two provinces are conducting surveillance in the 30km control zone for other potentially affected properties. All provinces have been notified and are on high alert."

The department said control measures had been implemented to prevent spread of disease, including a complete standstill of movement of poultry and poultry products on the infected farms. Nothing is allowed to enter or leave the farms. Birds on the infected farms will be slaughtered.

"State vets are conducting inspections starting with all the farms within a 3km and a further 27km (30km) radius around the affected farm to gather information on the health status of the birds. Poultry and poultry products may only move from these farms with a state veterinary permit," the statement said.

The department has notified SA’s trading partners about the outbreak because they require a declaration that the country is free of highly pathogenic avian influenza for trade in fresh poultry meat and unprocessed poultry products.

Currently SA is not able to provide this due to the outbreak in Mpumalanga.

Exports of processed poultry products, live chickens and fresh products from registered poultry compartments will continue depending on the requirements of the importing countries.

So far no human cases of infection with avian influenza H5N8 have been reported, but people handling wild birds, and sick or dying poultry have been advised to wear protective clothing and wash their hands with disinfectants.