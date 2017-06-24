Pick your battles carefully in tax season: expert advice

It is also often better to walk away from a tax deduction if you do not have the necessary supporting documentation.

It is better than spending the time, effort and cost of dealing with a dispute that may arise, says Williams, who is also a member of the tax administration committee of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals (SAIT).

Taxpayers and tax practitioners have been reporting an increase in audits. However, if one looks at the SARS annual reports, there has not been a significant increase in the absolute number of audits.

Williams says the extent of auditing has increased. In the past individuals would typically be requested to substantiate one or two items, but it is much more common for audits to extend over multiple "line items", and even to all expense claims or deductions.

SARS is supposed to notify the taxpayer of any proposed audit adjustments and give the taxpayer 21 business days to respond, before issuing revised assessments.

"In practice this often does not happen. SARS often simply issues revised assessments, disallowing all deductions, if the taxpayer does not respond to a SARS request for supporting documentation," says Williams.

"While this practice is not lawful, legal steps to challenge this can be expensive. In these circumstances, taxpayers should be careful to take all requests for information from SARS very seriously, to prevent the situation where SARS issues assessments and simply takes the money out of your bank account."

The practical reality is that people often compile their tax returns from supporting documentation such as bank statements or credit cards, rather than the invoices, and then getting supporting documentation can take some time.

"The other challenge is that SARS often sends quite standardised supporting documentation requests, as opposed to requesting only specific documents."