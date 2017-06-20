BUSINESS DAY TV: The Chamber of Mines discusses being blind-sided by the Mining Charter

We’ve always said as the Chamber of Mines let prospecting take place and then when they’ve found something, then put on the empowerment requirements at that stage, when you go to mining. So we think it’s a big concern there.

BDTV: We’ve seen many local producers looking offshore for growth, and also I suppose to diversify the risk as well as the currency earnings. How less competitive does this make SA to foreign entrants that might be looking for somewhere to invest and mine?

TC: It makes us very uncompetitive. As it is [for] foreign interests looking into SA to make investments there is this uncertainty. We have an MPRDA [Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act] our main legislation that’s been in the baking oven for four years. That is unacceptable. And now you’ve got this Mining Charter that is setting targets that we as an industry feel are unacceptable. We are adding layers of costs … the proposers are establishing an MTDA or Mining Transformation Development Agency that is going to take skills funds from the sector.

The industry should be spending the money for skills so if they’re going to take that money to this MTDA, it’s a new bureaucracy, a new cost, it’s really making the sector uncompetitive.

BDTV: When it comes to transformation though, how much better could the sector be doing?

TC: The sector could do more. We think we are the leaders when it comes to transformation in a number of respects. We’ve done about R200bn-odd in terms of ownership transactions. When it comes to skills, we’re the largest contributor to tertiary skills in the country, or second to government.

So in many respects we believe the industry is leading, but clearly there are many other elements where we could do a lot better, for instance on employment equity. The mining sector starts from this low base, we were the last sector to have these job reservations removed. So in some respects we’re behind, but in some respects we certainly are leading.