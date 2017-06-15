Business

Bidvest and Adcock Ingram settle with competition watchdog in merger case

15 June 2017 - 15:01 Robert Laing
A sign outside the Adcock Ingram offices in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS
A sign outside the Adcock Ingram offices in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS

Bidvest’s and Adcock Ingram’s offer to pay a combined R2m fine without admitting guilt was accepted by the Competition Tribunal on Thursday.

According to the commission, Bidvest acquired a controlling stake in pharmaceutical group Adcock Ingram in 2014 before getting approval from competition authorities.

"In order to avoid protracted and expensive litigation, the respondents have, without admitting guilt, reached a settlement with the Competition Commission," Adcock Ingram said on Thursday.

"The settlement has been confirmed by the Competition Tribunal.

"As part of the settlement, the respondents have agreed to pay a settlement amount of R2m and to develop, implement and monitor a competition law compliance programme for senior management and directors."

Bidvest’s share price fell 3.7% to R155.24 and Adcock Ingram’s 2.9% to R56.77 in a generally weak day for JSE shares on Thursday.

Adcock Ingram said in its statement it "had possibly contravened section 13A(3) of the Competition Act 89 of 1998, as amended, by pre-implementation of a merger".

Cancer drug price increases within allowable limits, says Aspen

Drugmaker says increases in the prices of the medicines being probed by the Competition Commission have been according to the regulatory framework
National
1 day ago

Regulators are the reason big pharma can charge what it likes

Pharmaceutical companies, such as Aspen, are buying built-in marketing rights, not just drugs, when they purchase other companies, writes Jasson ...
Opinion
20 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bidvest and Adcock Ingram settle with competition ...
Business
2.
Mining Charter calls for 30% black ownership
Business
3.
Chamber rejects invite to meeting on Mining ...
Business
4.
BUSINESS DAY TV: We will only approach parties ...
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.