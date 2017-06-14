The latest twist in the mining law snafu explained

In this case the referral was based on Zuma’s concern over the constitutionality of provisions imposing export restrictions on strategic or designated minerals and the lack of proper consultation.

The National Assembly’s portfolio committee on mineral resources rejected these concerns and referred the bill to the National Council of Provinces for public consultations, which have been held by the nine provincial legislatures.

The department’s acting director of policy, Sibusiso Kobese, told members of the select committee on Tuesday that if the bill had to be subjected to further public consultation, this meant it was opened up for the submissions that arose during this process. These had to be entertained.

The argument that Parliament could restrict itself to the matters raised by the president therefore did not apply, Kobese said. "The issue of confinement does not hold," he said.

Kobese was responding to the argument of MPs that the extensive amendments proposed by the department after the bill had been referred back by Zuma could not be considered because they went beyond the scope of the president’s referral.

However, DA MP Cathlene Labuschagne argued that the select committee would not be able to deal with the department’s amendments unless these came through the public consultation process at provincial level.

The department, as the originator of the bill, could not introduce the amendments itself at the stage of the provincial hearings. Labuschagne did not believe that all the department’s amendments would emanate from the provincial hearings.

The DA’ spokesperson on mineral resources, James Lorimer, said that Parliament’s legal adviser had told the select committee that the procedure followed by the department in introducing the amendments was incorrect.

This meant that the bill considered by the provinces in their public hearings was not the correct one. Unless a way was found around the problem, the provincial hearings might have to be held all over again, he said. "The bill might once again be found to be procedurally flawed and thus unconstitutional."

The department’s amendments tackle the concerns of the offshore petroleum industry and deal with carried interest and state participation in ventures.

Whereas the bill adopted by Parliament granted the state a 20% free carried interest in all new exploration and production rights, the department’s proposed amendment is that the 20% carried interest is not free.

The proposals also stipulate that future mining permits will be granted only to majority black-owned South African companies and that the breach of any provision of the mining charter or the housing and living conditions standard would constitute a breach of the act and thus allow the minister to suspend or cancel a mining company’s rights.

The portfolio committee rejected the president’s reservations and sent the bill to the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on land and mineral resources, which has had to get mandates from all the provinces on the bill as well as the department’s proposed amendments.