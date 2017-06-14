COLLABORATION
CEO Initiative still keen on growth project
The CEO Initiative said on Tuesday it was still committed to its collaboration with government and labour to ensure economic growth in SA.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, his deputy Sfiso Buthelezi and newly appointed Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane met the country’s leading businessmen to help restore a relationship fractured by President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle in which he kicked out then finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, among other ministers.
Gordhan and the CEO Initiative had done much to restore investor confidence in SA.
"The meeting saw a frank and open discussion, in which it was acknowledged that events of the last few months have led to a breakdown in the trust that was built among business, labour and government over the preceding year," the CEO Initiative said in a statement.
The CEO Initiative said a wide range of issues were discussed at the meeting, including the need for economic policy certainty from government, strong and ethical corporate governance at state-owned enterprises and a continued commitment to fiscal discipline.
"All parties [at the meeting] agreed that, given the particularly challenging macroeconomic conditions, it is now more important than ever to act decisively and with sincerity to improve the country’s growth trajectory."
The CEOs said Gigaba, who has recently been implicated in reports on leaked Gupta e-mails, had asked its members to judge him on his actions and not on what they "hear and read".
"We have, in turn, repeatedly assured the minister that we are watching his actions. What we have seen so far from him regarding continuity on fiscal discipline, the appointment of an experienced director-general for Treasury, announcements about state-owned enterprises such as Denel and SAA, as well as action on the Financial Intelligence Centre – have been encouraging, although there is still much more to be done."
The initiative said it had raised the issue of state capture with Gigaba, saying it needed to be probed by an independent judicial commission of inquiry.
