CEO Initiative still keen on growth project

The CEO Initiative said on Tuesday it was still committed to its collaboration with government and labour to ensure economic growth in SA.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, his deputy Sfiso Buthelezi and newly appointed Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane met the country’s leading businessmen to help restore a relationship fractured by President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle in which he kicked out then finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, among other ministers.

Gordhan and the CEO Initiative had done much to restore investor confidence in SA.

"The meeting saw a frank and open discussion, in which it was acknowledged that events of the last few months have led to a breakdown in the trust that was built among business, labour and government over the preceding year," the CEO Initiative said in a statement.