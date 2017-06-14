BUSINESS DAY TV: We will only approach parties once we are investigating them

The US has had a lot of cases of pay-for-delay against pharmaceutical companies. There are concerns of excessive pricing, now globally, of these drugs. So that prompted us to look carefully into this market and for now we have identified a few drugs, but it doesn’t mean that our work in pharmaceuticals ends with these few drugs. It’s a market that is in the spotlight. It’s a market that we would be looking at and this investigation is the beginning.

BDTV: Have you had actual complaints about the pricing from South African consumers?

HR: There have been groups such as Section 27, we have mentioned a few, who have raised concerns about the cost of drugs, and of course companies always say that in many cases there are patents. Some argue that it’s a regulated price, but the Competition Act allows us to look into those spaces, even regulated spaces, and that’s why we are looking at it now.

BDTV: Lets home in on that then because you’re highlighting regulated spaces. Pharmaceutical prices in SA are approved by the Department of Health in terms of the single exit price regulatory framework. So where or who does the onus lie with then to get pricing right — pharmaceutical companies or the Department of Health?

HR: Where there is regulation there could be many possibilities and in our experience, we’ve found that there is exploitation in some cases of the regulated space. So what we will do in this particular case is we will zoom into the specific drugs, look at the cost structures for that particular firm. It could well be that the prices they’re charging are justifiable.

But from the information that we have as I speak to you now, I can give you a particular example as in Aspen. They acquired a company called GlaxoSmithKline around four to five years ago. Since then the prices of those drugs that I’ve mentioned, in SA they’ve increased by over 50%. The reason that perhaps they’re facing cases in other countries is that for the very same drugs they want increases in excess of 1,000%. It’s happening in the UK, in Spain, the European Commission is looking at it in broader Europe, to look into this particular issue.

So there is scope for abuse even in the regulated space. I don’t think the single-exit pricing is a silver bullet as far as protecting consumers. In the Competition Act we have an obligation, we have a mandate, to look at all markets in the country.

BDTV: Are you not perhaps putting the cart before the horse by announcing the investigation and drawing attention to possible collusion before you’ve approached the companies themselves? Roche says it hasn’t had formal notification of the investigation. Aspen says it hasn’t been in discussions with you. Wouldn’t you have been better served by speaking to the companies themselves and understanding their pricing before announcing the investigation?

HR: An investigation is not some simple research study that you do, it’s a formal process. We are invoking very serious powers given to us in terms of the Competition Act and we need to look at this, it’s a legal process, we must manage it very carefully. We are not going to go to parties and inform them that we are just about to investigate them. We can only approach them once we are investigating. And in this particular case we are not specifically looking at pricing fixing by the three entities, its individual behaviour, abuse…

BDTV: …unlinked cases?

HR: Yes. For instance, if I look at Roche, we are looking at a particular breast cancer drug which costs over R500,000 currently in SA. We think there is reason to look into a product like that. We have also seen that, by the way, in some public hospitals they charge substantially lower prices for that very same drug. That to us points to some abuse.

In addition to that, they have a sister company, Genentech. Some of these product patents were coming to an end in 2020 and what we have now picked up is that they are trying to extend through some schemes, well-known in the IP (intellectual property) space, to extend the patent up to 2033. To us that calls for probing by the Competition Authorities.

BDTV: As you say, it is a formal process. When do you give formal notification to the companies and begin formal engagement?

HR: What they will most likely get from us are information requests. The investigation has effectively started and we will approach these investigations as we do many others. The reason why we went public about it is because it is something in the public’s interest. We need the public to know that we are watching this space. We are concerned about the cost of drugs in the Republic and we have reasonable suspicions and believe these are very good cases that we have identified.

BDTV: And would the typical censure occur to those companies where they would be fined if they were found guilty of price collusion or price fixing?

HR: Of course, there will be consequences if there is a finding at the end of the day, but we are quite confident with the manner in which we have crafted the initiation. The manner in which we have focused on the drugs, we believe we will uncover something here that can point to something.