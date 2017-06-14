BUSINESS DAY TV: New rules of engagement needed between the private and public sector

BDTV: We’ve clearly seen the implications of the Moody’s downgrade going through into the banking sector and that’s due to government policy and the policies of President Jacob Zuma: is there an understanding within government, though, that the banking sector is clearly affected and there will be a knock-on effect on South Africans?

CC: There’s got to be an understanding within government that when the sovereign is downgraded, the banking sector and a number of municipalities get downgraded because they can’t be above the sovereign’s ratings. So there must be an understanding in government about that and we’ve said on numerous occasions is what that creates is that, we have a very sound banking sector, we have a very resilient banking sector, but what it creates is that as a banking sector goes out into the market to raise funds and to raise capital, it becomes more expensive, it becomes scarcer.

And that just makes banking more expensive and that eventually gets passed onto the consumer at a time when consumers are already in difficulty. And it just sends out a message to investors that we’re not as terrific an investment destination as we should be. And we have everything going for us if we just get some of these things right.

BDTV: How much risk does this put SA’s banking system status into that, of course, recognised, as you highlighted, by the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitive Index as the second-most sound in the world?

CC: Banking hasn’t introduced and will not introduce any risks into the system. The banking sector is still very sound. We have a well-capitalised banking sector, we have a reasonably liquid banking sector, we have a very well-regulated banking sector, the Reserve Bank is an excellent regulator and we work closely with them. So it’s not going to bring any risks into the system.

What it does do is that the ratings downgrades make it difficult for us to get onto an economic growth path. If the economy isn’t growing, volume of bank business isn’t growing and that’s what Moody’s is saying — that while the sector is resilient it’s not growing because of pedestrian economic growth or virtually no economic growth and so it’s directly in the interests of the banking sector, and that’s why BASA and a number of CEOs of the banks are so seized with and involved in an initiative to try and work with the government to get the economy pumping again.

And it’s the volumes of business, it’s the pressure on our customers and on individuals who are actually borrowing from banks because of the slow economy, and essentially very little growth in people’s incomes and salaries. It’s those sorts of issues that put pressure on the system, but there’s no risks in the system. We’re still very well capitalised, good liquidity and well regulated.

BDTV: One of the regulations the banks are trying to adhere to, or want to adhere to, is the Financial Intelligence Centre Act and there was an amendment bill which the president signed into law in April: what’s the status on that, because that is key for banking relationships between us and the rest of the world?

CC: Yes we have pushed Treasury to actually draft and circulate the regulations because without the regulations we can’t implement the Act. We are told that the Minister has indicated that they are working urgently on it and that the regulations should be ready soon. We hope they are and we continue to engage Treasury on that, and as soon as the regulations are out we will make our comments as would others. Hopefully we’ll get this in place sooner rather than later so that we can actually start implementing.

The financial action task force meeting is next week in Paris and we will be able to tell them now that the bill is signed, but that we need to assure them that we will get the regulations done, and we can implement.