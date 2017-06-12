The biggest risk to the future of work in South Africa lies in the social paradigms and approaches to problem-solving. We are at a delicate point in our history, with increasing uncertainty. South Africa is already viewed in many quarters as the protest capital of the world and the most unequal society on Earth, says futurist Dr Morne Mostert, director of The Institute for Futures Research (IFR) at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

A set of scenarios that captures possible futures for South Africa was recently developed by this strategic foresight and advisory institute. The initial research was sponsored by Business Unity South Africa.

Mostert says the IFR embarked on extensive research into what drives the possible futures of South Africa. Two dominant drivers emerged.

“The first driver is a continuum with collaboration and cohesion on the one end and factionalism – where labour, business, government and civil society fight each other to claim justification and territory for their own agendas and self-interest – on the other end.

“The second driver is a continuum with exceptionalism on the one end – the notion that we are different and therefore deserve special treatment or should not have to adhere to global norms, standards or agreements – and, on the other end, a paradigm where we join and hold ourselves accountable to global standards of ethics and governance and where we are ‘surfing the fourth industrial revolution’,” he says.