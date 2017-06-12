Late payment ‘killing’ small tourism firms

Efforts to transform the tourism industry and promote the growth of small and medium enterprises have been held back by the late payment practices of government departments, travel agencies and companies.

This was identified as a major challenge in a presentation to Parliament’s tourism committee by members of the B-BBEE Charter Council on Friday.

Council chairwoman Vuyo Mahlati told MPs that late payments were killing small and medium enterprises.

The government has committed itself to a policy of paying suppliers within 30 days, but many departments are not complying with this, creating severe cash flow difficulties for small and medium suppliers.