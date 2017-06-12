Finance sector seeks a rethink on audit rotation

In a media statement on Monday, the Chief Financial Officers (CFO) Forum, the Institute of Directors, the King Committee, the Association for Savings and Investments in SA and the Audit Committee Forum reiterated their objection to the measures.

The CFO Forum represents the chief financial officers of the top 100 companies on the JSE.

CFO Forum chairperson Christine Ramon, speaking on behalf of all these stakeholders, urged the government to reconsider the Irba decision.

"Mandatory audit firm rotation is being presented as a change to audit regulations, but the implications for the South African economy extend far beyond that: mandatory audit firm rotation will directly affect the rights and interests of companies, investors and many other stakeholders, and could have a massive impact on current and future investment," Ramon said.

"Irba cannot be allowed to proceed with these new regulations, and we collectively call on National Treasury to reconsider the decision in recognition of the disastrous effect it could have on the South African economy.