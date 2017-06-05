SA to set sights on Asia after bumper maize crops in Africa

SA will need to target Asian markets to boost maize exports in 2017 after bumper crops at home and in neighbouring countries depressed prices and dampened demand in Africa.

South African farmers, who are expected to produce a maize surplus of about 3.5-million tonnes this season, will need to attract new maize importers or crops may be wasted in another setback for the struggling economy.

SA posted a maize deficit in 2016 due to a scorching drought but will return to surplus this season.

Africa’s biggest commercial crop producer exported almost all its maize surplus in 2014-15 to other African countries.

This season SA hopes to export most of its maize surplus for the first time to Asia and the Middle East, where buyers use it for animal feed rather than human consumption.

Industry producer group Grain SA said it would target markets including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the Middle East. SA has a geographical advantage over rivals like Argentina to supply these markets.