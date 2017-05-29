Busa and BBC to split up in Nedlac talks

Business Unity SA (Busa) and the Black Business Council (BBC) are in agreement they should each have separate representation in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) because the old system is unworkable.

Last week, the other Nedlac social partners urged the two organisations to meet to try to resolve their differences, but they have instead decided to go their own way.

This means the BBC will have to apply to Nedlac to be a participant in its own right in the organisation that brings together business, labour and the government.

The BBC’s application will have to be approved by Busa, which would have to relinquish one or more of the 18 seats it holds in Nedlac to the BBC.

Three federations represent labour in Nedlac.

On Sunday, Busa CEO Tanya Cohen said the organisation would not oppose a BBC application. The application process was laid down in the Busa constitution and the Nedlac Act.

BBC secretary George Sebulela bristles at the idea of the BBC application having to be channelled through Busa.

In terms of a 2012-15 memorandum of understanding between Busa and the BBC, which laid the basis for co-operation in Nedlac, BBC representatives were able to participate in Nedlac proceedings through the Busa seat it had.