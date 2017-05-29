Busa and BBC to split up in Nedlac talks
The two business organisations resolve impasse by agreeing on separate seats for development and labour council
Business Unity SA (Busa) and the Black Business Council (BBC) are in agreement they should each have separate representation in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) because the old system is unworkable.
Last week, the other Nedlac social partners urged the two organisations to meet to try to resolve their differences, but they have instead decided to go their own way.
This means the BBC will have to apply to Nedlac to be a participant in its own right in the organisation that brings together business, labour and the government.
The BBC’s application will have to be approved by Busa, which would have to relinquish one or more of the 18 seats it holds in Nedlac to the BBC.
Three federations represent labour in Nedlac.
On Sunday, Busa CEO Tanya Cohen said the organisation would not oppose a BBC application. The application process was laid down in the Busa constitution and the Nedlac Act.
BBC secretary George Sebulela bristles at the idea of the BBC application having to be channelled through Busa.
In terms of a 2012-15 memorandum of understanding between Busa and the BBC, which laid the basis for co-operation in Nedlac, BBC representatives were able to participate in Nedlac proceedings through the Busa seat it had.
This arrangement became untenable not only because of the different approaches of the two organisations to key issues, but also because of their different operating methods with regard to mandates and representation. Busa found the BBC was not abiding by the protocols it had put in place.
The two organisations also disagreed, for example, on the appropriateness of the 2017-18 budget and on monetary policy and had different views on the credit rating downgrades.
The crunch came when Busa decided to sever relations with the BBC. On May 11, Busa advised the BBC of the termination of co-operation in Nedlac after a failure to reach agreement on the terms of a new framework for participation.
After receiving the notice of termination, the BBC held a meeting of its national council representing more than 51 business organisations, corporates and professional bodies such as the Black Management Forum.
The council decided the BBC would not work under Busa and it would stand alone as the representative of black business in Nedlac. "We are not going to take instruction and advice from Busa," Sebulela insisted.
It would be shocking for Nedlac to claim to be a representative organisation without the participation of the majority of black business, he said.
The BBC had written to President Jacob Zuma and Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant to argue its case, he said.
The BBC, Sebulela said, had objected to the budget, which Busa supported, because it did not go far enough to support radical transformation and did not tackle a critical issue facing black business, namely the failure of the government to pay bills in 30 days.
