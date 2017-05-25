The paltry payouts of Hollywood’s pale imitations

New York — There is no such thing as a new story, be it a Shakespearean love triangle or fighter pilots playing beach volleyball in their jeans to kill time between flights.

Hollywood, always keen to cash in on past hits, has a long-rumoured Top Gun remake in the works. At least that’s what heartthrob-cum-producer Tom Cruise promised this week. "It’s definitely happening," he said.

The original, a bildungsroman about a maverick American pilot with the call-sign Maverick, dominated the 1986 box office. The film raked in $177m and four Oscar nominations for Paramount before settling into a long and lucrative retirement in video stores and, until recently, streaming on Netflix.

Fast forward to 2017, and Russia appears to be a US foil again, fighter planes are still very cool, and Cruise is still an action hero. But the refreshed versions seldom work out as well as Hollywood would like. It’s a paradox of story telling: the best tales get repeated, yet they are the ones most difficult to re-tell. Even if there’s little risk in recycling an old storyline, there’s seldom much reward.

We looked at nine recent remakes of 1980s blockbusters and found that after accounting for inflation, they earned about half as much, on average, in domestic theatres as their seminal versions. Sony’s 2016 re-boot of Ghostbusters earned less than a quarter of the original’s 1984 haul, for instance (although this was largely informed by it being an all-female cast, which angered hardcore fans of the original all-male version).

Why such poor results? It was easier to make a hit film in the 1980s. For one reason, the odds were far better. Last year, 735 movies hit screens in the US, compared with 451 in 1986, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo website. Maverick needed only to defeat Crocodile Dundee to take the top spot back in the day. (Even Rodney Dangerfield’s Back to School cracked the top 10.)

Quality action films were a costlier undertaking in the days before digital effects, which meant true blockbuster competition was rare. Top Gun needed to pay the Pentagon to get realistic in-flight cinematography. Today, even art-house films can be crammed with impressive action sequences.

When an action film takes the box-office crown in today’s Hollywood, its sequel can be expected in about three years, not three decades.

Bloomberg with staff writer