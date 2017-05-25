Government to boost downstream steel industry with R1.5bn fund

Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel is to announce the establishment of a R1.5bn steel industry competitiveness fund in his budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

He told journalists about the announcement at a media briefing ahead of his speech.

The size of the fund — which will be predominantly financed by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) — is the same as the amount of the fine paid by ArcelorMittal last year to the national fiscus, though the state will make only a R95m grant towards it.

The fund — called the Downstream Steel Industry Competitiveness Fund — is one of several initiatives taken by the government to protect the steel industry.

The IDC will create and administer the fund, which will be active from June 1. It will be used to offer an interest rate subsidy to normal IDC pricing.

Pricing of the IDC loans will be at a discount of 1.5% for large and medium companies, and 2% for very small and small companies.

The term of the loans will be five years.

The fund will mainly target very small, small and medium-sized enterprises. Large enterprises up to a maximum annual turnover of R450m will be considered, depending on developmental returns.

The IDC will receive R95m in the form of grant funding from the state over the next three years, which it will used to fund the interest rate subsidy. The rest of the R1.5bn will be the IDC’s own funds.

The fund will be used to assist qualifying enterprises to improve their competitiveness and will be used for the modernisation of plant machinery and equipment; upgrade of plant machinery and equipment; expansion of plant capacity; process improvements for cost efficiencies and productivity improvements; working capital requirements; quality improvements; establishment of start-up enterprises; and the development of new products.

In background notes to his speech, the Department of Economic Development observed that the downstream industry was under “serious pressure due to a number of structural factors which have undermined the sector’s competitiveness. This has resulted in firm closures and concomitant job losses.

“According to Seifsa, the sector lost 25,000 jobs in the last year, representing the closure of almost 500 small to medium companies.”

This was a loss of more than 6% of the total 400,000 workers employed in the sector.

The note identified structural factors such as a lack of fixed investment in modern plant and equipment, and underinvestment in skills and reserach and development, as contributing to the industry’s decline.

“The current cyclical downturn characterised by weak export demand and stiff import competition in a domestic environment of rising costs has only served to accelerate the sector’s challenges.”