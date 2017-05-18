SA and UK start making plans for post-Brexit trade

SA and the UK have reached an in-principle agreement that an interim arrangement will be put in place once Britain leaves the EU which will be based on the existing economic partnership agreement between SA and the EU.

This will ensure a smooth transition and ensure there is no interruption in trade between the two countries when Brexit occurs in about two years’ time. Until the exit the UK will be subject to all the trade obligations of the EU, including the economic partnership agreement.

The Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) has already sent a letter to the UK requesting that discussions take place to establish an interim arrangement based on the economic partnership agreement.

"It is anticipated that discussions between Sacu and the UK may start after the UK’s general elections on June 8 2017," Department of Trade and Industry chief director for trade negotiations Niki Kruger told members of Parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee this week.