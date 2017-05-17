No big business, no radical economic transformation, says Mcebisi Jonas

Fired deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas says big business is vital for achieving radical economic transformation — as is political support for the Treasury.

There is no doubt SA’s economy is in need of radical transformation, he says, but the current understanding of what that entails is too abstract.

He gave details of his understanding of the concept in his address at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) annual lecture.

"There is scope for using our core economic institutions more broadly to drive economic change towards a more cohesive strategy of inclusive growth," he said.