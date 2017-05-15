Business Unity hails ‘helpful’ Gigaba meeting

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba may be the key to repairing the trust deficit between the government and business.

Gigaba met representatives of Business Unity SA on Friday and said there would be no changes to fiscal policy.

Business Unity CEO Tanya Cohen said: "The minister was absolutely consistent that there wouldn’t be any changes to the current fiscal policy.

"The trust lost between business and government is a much bigger issue that needs to be addressed. In isolation, it was a good meeting, but it needs to be consistent with all sectors of government," she said.

Cohen said the meeting had been "very frank and engaging" with an emphasis on macro-economic challenges.

"We spoke about the stability of state-owned entities, growing the economy inclusively and building business confidence."

Business was given more clarity on radical economic transformation, which would be based on the National Development Plan (NDP). This would contribute to a better relationship, Cohen said.