FISCAL POLICY
Business Unity hails ‘helpful’ Gigaba meeting
Gigaba tells representatives of Business Unity SA there will be no changes to fiscal policy
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba may be the key to repairing the trust deficit between the government and business.
Gigaba met representatives of Business Unity SA on Friday and said there would be no changes to fiscal policy.
Business Unity CEO Tanya Cohen said: "The minister was absolutely consistent that there wouldn’t be any changes to the current fiscal policy.
"The trust lost between business and government is a much bigger issue that needs to be addressed. In isolation, it was a good meeting, but it needs to be consistent with all sectors of government," she said.
Cohen said the meeting had been "very frank and engaging" with an emphasis on macro-economic challenges.
"We spoke about the stability of state-owned entities, growing the economy inclusively and building business confidence."
Business was given more clarity on radical economic transformation, which would be based on the National Development Plan (NDP). This would contribute to a better relationship, Cohen said.
Business and the finance minister had committed to meeting again in the near future although a date had not yet been set, she said.
The meeting came after Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe announced that the Department of Performance Monitoring and Evaluation would compile a "budget priorities" report to align the NDP with the budget.
Cohen said while there had not been any mention of the report, Gigaba said he would work in line with the NDP.
Department acting director-general Tshediso Matona said: "The main objective of the priority-setting in the budget mandate paper is to strengthen alignment to the NDP goals, bearing in mind that these will be progressively and incrementally achieved over the horizon to the year 2030, including the goal of 5% per annum average GDP growth."
The Treasury would continue to be responsible for budget allocation, Matona said.
The paper is set to determine the initial budget allocation and will be announced at the mid-year cabinet lekgotla.
"The above exercise will be within the confines of prevailing government policy, whose departure point is the NDP, and will seek to give effect to the intents of government policy," said Matona.
