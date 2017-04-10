Small firms in the dark over going green

The government and big business must step up efforts to draw more small, medium and micro-manufacturing enterprises into the green economy to protect SA’s natural resources and boost job creation and economic growth, a study has found.

A survey conducted by the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) and supported by JP Morgan has found that very few manufacturing small, medium and macro enterprises (SMMEs) in Gauteng are environmentally aware and engaged in the green economy.

"Zumas come and go, but we get one shot at the environment," says Dr Jonathan Marks, a senior lecturer at Gibs who teaches entrepreneurship.