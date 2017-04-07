New ministers write new songs for Davies and Patel

They have, however, begun their tenure under the greying oversight of Davies and Patel, who have effectively been the architects in making black economic empowerment statutory and implementing it with zeal. Patel was parachuted in by Zuma early in his administration to be in charge of micro-and macroeconomic planning. This effectively pitted him against former finance minister and minister of the National Planning Commission Trevor Manuel — responsible for implementing the National Development Plan (NDP) — and his successor as finance minister, Pravin Gordhan.

It will be interesting to see how Patel and Davies dovetail with Gordhan’s successor, Malusi Gigaba, in the context of the new zeal for radical economic transformation. It is fair to say that since Patel came on the economic scene the almost forgotten New Growth Path has superseded the more market-friendly, but equally forgotten, NDP. Instead, Patel and Davies’ efforts have been directed at achieving radical economic transformation at SA’s biggest steel maker, ArcelorMittal SA, and the related construction and engineering and construction materials industries.

Davies has devised new codes around empowerment and stiffened legislation relating to this policy. Meanwhile, Patel has used the Competition Commission as a battering ram against apartheid-era cartels, especially in the cement, steel and construction industries.