Engineering to benefit from new standard

The standard was issued as a follow-up to the country’s National Development Plan 2030, which proposed a focus on certain areas when designing a procurement system that would deliver value for money while minimising the scope for corruption. The standard seeks to achieve differentiation between the different types of procurement which pose different challenges and require different skills sets.

The standard would allow for an easier and more effective costing of projects, especially large-scale state projects, Campbell said.

"Often a person will choose the cheaper bid for a project which maybe does not have an accredited engineer attached to it. Then, when things go wrong, it ends up costing more than the other bid which had the correct quality assurance in place.

"We’ve found that large projects are especially cost-sensitive. So if somebody misses out a step with planning and then you have people sitting idle who have to be paid, you get delays and higher costs. The standard helps to manage projects so that problems are prevented," said Campbell.

"The standard also considered the urgent need to separate supply chain management requirements for general goods and services from those for infrastructure delivery in order to improve project outcomes.

Cesa was providing training to municipal officials about the standard and also planned to spend more time educating the public about the engineering profession, Campbell said.

"People often think engineers study for about four years and then they run projects immediately. Instead, it takes about 10 years to become a registered professional engineer, about as long as it takes to become a doctor. We encourage companies and the state to work with properly accredited engineers.