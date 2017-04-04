Mediocrity is rewarded, is what Cabinet reshuffle says to South Africans

Consulting Engineers SA (Cesa) says the Cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma sends a "disturbing" message that mediocrity will be rewarded, while excellence is punished.

It says the move risks exacerbating the already troubled economy and does not bode well for the building of much-needed infrastructure in SA. The industry body represents more than 500 companies employing about 23,000 people in various engineering capacities.

"As an industry, we pride ourselves on excellence in the delivery of infrastructure projects. The current Cabinet reshuffle, which we accept as being the prerogative of the President regrettably … is counterintuitive to the culture we seek to establish among young engineering professionals, who will be responsible for ensuring the wellbeing of our infrastructure for generations to come," Cesa CEO Chris Campbell said on Tuesday.