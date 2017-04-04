Mediocrity is rewarded, is what Cabinet reshuffle says to South Africans
Consulting Engineers SA says the move does not bode well for the building of much-needed infrastructure in the country
Consulting Engineers SA (Cesa) says the Cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma sends a "disturbing" message that mediocrity will be rewarded, while excellence is punished.
It says the move risks exacerbating the already troubled economy and does not bode well for the building of much-needed infrastructure in SA. The industry body represents more than 500 companies employing about 23,000 people in various engineering capacities.
"As an industry, we pride ourselves on excellence in the delivery of infrastructure projects. The current Cabinet reshuffle, which we accept as being the prerogative of the President regrettably … is counterintuitive to the culture we seek to establish among young engineering professionals, who will be responsible for ensuring the wellbeing of our infrastructure for generations to come," Cesa CEO Chris Campbell said on Tuesday.
"As engineers, we believe that a better approach would have been to dispense of the nonperformers and bring on board more performers," he said.
Cesa said the engineering industry was already experiencing difficulty amid corruption, the appointment of consulting engineering firms that had little or no track record of delivery, and even criminal activity halting construction activity.
"The latter not only puts lives at risk but also affects job security in a sector where limited employment opportunities currently exist due to the already low levels of capital investment in infrastructure," Campbell said.
He said SA’s downgrade to junk status by S&P Global Ratings limited investor confidence further and would further stifle the country’s ability to create jobs.
"Skilled engineering practitioners from various technical disciplines are currently being retrenched at a time when this [type of employment] has been identified as at least six out of the 10 most scarce skills in the country," Campbell said.
