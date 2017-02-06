BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘Tinder’ of business gives members a chance to reach the world

Typically transactions tend to be in three buckets, if you will. A business looking for client leads, need a distributor or supplier, could be in my country or could be anywhere around the world. Currently we’ve got 13,500 community members covering over 128 countries, so it’s quite global today. Or two it could be an investment. I’m looking for raising money in my business, I need a new investor or I’m looking to invest in a business or acquire an asset internationally. Or thirdly, its M&A (mergers and acquisitions). I’m selling my business and I’d like to get a proper global valuation of my business or I’m looking to buy a business and expand in a new market.

BDTV: Okay so that essentially covers all aspects of business that are I suppose either growing or exiting their businesses, but you talk about a relationship with the banks. You obviously then have had to be talking to South African banks since you set up shop here. How have those discussions progressed?

PL: Frist of all, we’ve had great response since launching the platform a few years ago. It’s interesting, I’m just digressing a bit, it’s a bit of a Facebook Mark Zuckerberg story. Brian Pallas, our founder, started this as an MBA project while he was at Columbia University, and he comes from a family business background and he wanted a newsletter that would allow other students with a similar background to exchange ideas on potential transactions.

Over the summer he got calls from other ivy league universities, they wanted to join and from there he built Opportunity Network and that company, Opportunity Network today is valued at over $150m. So it’s exploding and it’s a very telling tale of what FinTech is doing in the world today. Now back to SA: we’ve just started our discussions with South African banks, we’ve signed up a number of global banks elsewhere and they’re very interested in the value proposition that we’re talking about.

BDTV: And do you have to have talks with the Reserve Bank because especially if you’re a global enterprise, this is the local franchise I suppose, but I can imagine South African businesses thinking, can I bypass the Reserve Bank by using this to put me in contact with international investors?

PL: This isn’t a service or a product that the bank is offering. This is access to a global network, so all the same rules and regulations that apply in everyday here in SA will still apply, but what this gives you as the business owner is an opportunity to reach the world: markets or partners that you wouldn’t generally have met before or the world to discover us here and businesses in SA.

So the bank is working as the individual that introduces their client and that’s why this is a trusted network because the customers that come on and become community members are notionally invited by their bank and therefore they are trusted. It’s a community of peers and when you’re in that community of peers you’re more comfortable and you’re likely to find a better match and do a deal quicker.

BDTV: Your use of the word trust is interesting given a Forbes article that I read on your founder, Brian Pallas, and he said when he was starting the company he had $20,000, and he said trust for him was a key element in setting up the business, and what really impressed him was that he didn’t get money from friends and family who would, I suppose, automatically trust you. He got money from old bosses. Was that one of the sort of founding principles of this enterprise?

PL: Yes, I’ve actually met some of Brian’s angel investors who are extremely pleased and proud to be associated with what Opportunity Network is doing. It’s incredibly empowering because it’s opening up markets in countries and to businesses that simply didn’t have those opportunities before. So it’s quite transformative and, of course, this is the FinTech world and the FinTech world is disrupting rules, it’s changing the way we do business.

But trust is everything because if you trust the partner that you’re doing business with, you’re likely to do business with them more quickly and that’s one of the magic recipes of the Opportunity Network in that it’s much easier to find a partner and much easier to do a deal with that partner.

BDTV: I almost think that the flipside of trust is of venture capital and the same Forbes article that I’m alluding to, which is on your website, your founder was very critical of venture capital, saying it rarely works. If you are invested in venture capital ventures you could probably make better money in an index tracker, but venture capital he found … he doesn’t think it’s the right way for entrepreneurs to go about growing their business. What are your thoughts there and is it the opposite of trust in a way?

PL: I come from a venture capital background and of course the advantage of a venture capitalist is that venture capital accepts the notion of risk. So they’ll go into riskier segments of the economy and riskier businesses. The downside to venture capital is that we’re constantly pushing our businesses to get to a point where we can get our liquidity, either selling it to someone else or taking the company public.

Clearly venture capital is playing a huge role in the whole FinTech area. Last year, there were numbers released for 2015 that showed that there was $14bn of venture capital money in the FinTech sector, so in the 2,000 or so businesses that are being followers, which is a huge amount. That’s almost R200bn, so venture capital is playing a part in the development of FinTech. Venture capital and private equity do play a part in the development of businesses.

In the case of Opportunity Network, Brian, like any entrepreneur, has the unique opportunity to be able to say no to lots of offers. So he’ll decide in time which investors he’ll accept on Opportunity Network but clearly they’re playing a big role in the FinTech space today.

BDTV: I suppose they want their unicorns but not every business is one of those.