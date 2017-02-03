Navigating the perils of quotas

The waters look set to become increasingly choppy for some local fishing companies in the run-up to the re-awarding of long-term fishing rights in 2020.

Fishing companies, especially larger enterprises that have invested heavily in vessels and processing facilities, are in the invidious position of literally having their net profits, in the form of catch quotas, put back in the hands of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for reallocation in less than three years.

Long-term fishing rights are typically awarded for 15-year periods. After the award period is up, a reallocation of quotas is at the department’s discretion.

In 2020 important species like anchovy, sardines, deep-sea hake and other bigger commercial fish will be re-awarded. New rights have already been awarded in other species like squid and more recently new allocations have been made for inshore hake, West Coast lobster, horse mackerel, large pelagic and toothfish.

Judging by the defensive body language in the industry, many sense that the department is determined to spread quotas among smaller fishing enterprises and community fishing initiatives. The big quotas held by the larger fishing companies could be markedly reduced in order to spread the catch among new and marginal participants.

This would tick the boxes of transformation and bolstering black ownership and small business, but could be devastating to the top and bottom lines of larger fishing companies.