BUSINESS DAY TV: Redisa tyre plan can be replicated across other waste streams

REZA DANIELS: The approach is to follow a similar model to Redisa where, because waste has no property right. One of the things that immediately gives it that property right is to allocate through legislation, a responsibility on the producers to pay a waste management fee that then enables a catalyst to be given into the waste economy.

So by passing that legislation and putting a unit price on that waste, effectively you can then generate a downstream waste beneficiation industry. So for all waste streams, it doesn’t matter whether it’s for plastics or household waste or whether its medical waste or tyres, you can follow a similar model.

If you were to do this across all waste streams the importance of our research is that it would add, as you said earlier, a 0.5 additional percentage point of benefit to economic growth. So if our growth was 1% it would go up to 1.5%. That’s the impact because what’s happening in the model is that you then increase supply of commodities. And the supply of commodities as it goes up due to waste and due to recycling, prices begin to come down which then has a stimulus effect which nets out to be positive in the model we developed.

BDTV: When you talk about nets out, I would imagine someone selling a particular commodity might be a little bit unhappy about a recycling initiative that comes in and essentially cuts the prices for the product that they happen to be selling; for example, I don’t know, coal or copper. Is that something that you’ve taken into account?

RD: Right absolutely. So the idea is then that every time you’re going to have an injection of resources into an economy, its going to have two effects. It’s going to have a displacement effect because then you’re going to effectively have precisely the kind of additional competition you’re talking about. But the point is that competition is healthy, right, generally. And in this instance what we find inside of the model is that the overall impact on supply is that it increases supply and as a consequence brings down prices and that has secondary effects, which are positive because that then allows there to be a greater redistribution of income inside of those markets.

Because prices come down, more people can enter, more people can purchase and as a consequence you get an increase in the output on the economy.

BDTV: Tyres was the test case, I’m not sure if that is the right way to phrase Redisa’s tyre initiative, but can it be applied to any waste stream in the economy, the model that Redisa has come up with?

RD: The business model can be, yes. It doesn’t have to be the same organisation that is doing it. You can abstract the way in which the business model works and another company can emulate it for a different waste stream. What you need though, is there to be a consistent approach to policy that enables all of these waste streams to work together and be regulated together. So in that sense what you’re then able to do is to monitor the performance of the organisations.

The responsibility of Redisa as an extended producer responsibility organisation is to divert waste from landfill and therefore to make sure that waste has no harmful impacts on people or the environment. And it does that by stimulating the recycling industry so that that waste through transportation, storage and sorting, gets to those recyclers and then new economic value can be added there. So the idea would be that it could definitely be applied to any waste stream.

The whole point here is if you do that, then what our model also showed is that it has a disproportionately high impact on low and unskilled workers because if you think about sorting and packaging waste and even storing it, it doesn’t require a very high skill endowment of the people. Now SA’s growth path to date has been more biased towards skills due to technical change and so as a consequence our output employment ratio has not been very high.

So what’s different about waste is that it also has this impact in downstream lower skilled and semiskilled occupational classifications and that’s the importance of catalysing this sector to contribute to growth.

BDTV: But as you say you need legislation to do it so are you lobbying government quite actively in order for legislation to be passed that will enable a monetised waste industry in SA?

RD: Yes, and in addition to our own work, the Department of Environmental Affairs does have a national pricing strategy it’s developed and it does also have a policy framework that is enabling. However, in trying to roll out this kind of legislation to other waste streams, so it’s in the process. The question is how it gets implemented and when, but it offers a very promising dimension to growth of our economy that hasn’t really been studied systematically before.

BDTV: Just reading through the summary of the report, you said you have conservative estimates and you said the output multiplier effect is extraordinary and hasn’t been included in your calculations. In what sense, extraordinary?

RD: It’s just extraordinary in the sense that once … what we did was we took actual data from Redisa. We ran a hypothetical study which was one paper that we did. The second paper looked at Redisa and took the actual values and injected it into the economy because the waste roadmap data that came from the CSIR report was what we used for the economy-wide impact assessment.

Then what we wanted to do was to evaluate as a proof of concept when you have a much more involved organisation like Redisa that stimulates the entire downstream waste beneficiation industry, what’s its impact. Then we got actual data from Redisa so we could validate the exact employment numbers, we could validate the output in terms of the tonnages of waste that we knew were audited to be correct and we could evaluate things like what is the average level of labour and capital productivity inside the recycling industries, which then play a role in terms of the multiplier effects that we need to get some handle on.

When we did that then it became clear that one can actually generate a lot more employment out of this per unit injection of output that comes into the economy, and that’s what was new. So what we do think is if you roll that out for other waste streams you’d get a similar kind of effect and that’s precisely the kind of employment and skill intensive economic growth path that SA really needs.

BDTV: Let’s hope this is mentioned in the budget which is of course coming up on February 22.