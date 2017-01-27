Cosatu cries foul over Asian workers
Cosatu is ‘offended’ that a Chinese company brought more than 240 employees into the country to work on a PPC cement plant
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it is "deeply angered and offended" by reports that a Chinese company, CBMI Construction, has been allowed to bring hundreds of workers into SA to upgrade a cement plant for PPC, the largest cement producer in the country. PPC awarded CBMI a tender in 2015 to add a R1.2bn kiln at the group’s Slurry cement plant in North West province. The Chinese company brought in about 242 workers to build the project.
Cosatu said it was "alleged" that the Chinese workers had been working in SA since October 2015 and would work on the project until 2018. The union did not cite the source of this information. "The federation is calling on the Department of Labour to investigate this matter and take steps to correct this travesty," Cosatu said on Thursday.
Cosatu said it was challenging SA’s government "to act decisively to confront Chinese companies and close the loopholes they are exploiting, and ultimately prove that they are not prepared to allow China to become this country’s new colonial overlord".
"This will result in more unemployed people depending on government for their livelihood, while the Chinese are repatriating their wages out of the country, limiting the demand in the economy," Cosatu said. "Chinese companies have constantly ignored our regulations and have taken advantage of the deep well of credulity and servility that exists from our leaders in relation to China."
Chinese companies have constantly ignored our regulations and have taken advantage of the deep well of credulity and servility that exists from our leaders in relation to China
PPC’s General Manager of Communication Siobhan McCarthy said on Thursday that the company employed more than 400 South Africans at its Slurry cement plant. "Following a tender process, PPC awarded the contract to construct an extension to the cement plant to CBMI.
PPC is satisfied that CBMI has complied with government regulations and protocols in relation to the labour employed on the project, which includes both local labour and scarce skills sourced abroad," McCarthy said. "CBMI continues to comply with the requirements of the contract with PPC, which include creating local employment, contributing to the local economy and ensuring skills transfer."
PPC Executive for Projects Leon du Plessis said earlier this week that the group had a long association with CBMI. It is a subsidiary of the giant Chinese Sinoma International Engineering Group, and had worked on new PPC cement plants in Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the new Slurry kiln. "It is a good relationship, with high quality assurance," Du Plessis said.
However, Cosatu said it found it "totally unacceptable" that with more than 9.2-million unemployed in SA, some companies were allowed to bring "cheap labour" from as far as Asia to work in the country. "We also want to see the South African companies that have allowed this to happen to be held accountable," the union said.
It is not only trade unions that have reacted negatively to reports of foreign workers in SA; two industry bodies, the South African Institution of Civil Engineering and Consulting Engineers SA have, in the recent past, complained about the importation of Cuban water and sanitation engineers into SA by the government.
In December 2016, it was reported that Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane signed a co-operation agreement with Italy "to work on joint projects that will enhance capacity building, technology transfer and technical assistance in the fields of water-quality enhancement, water resource management, water service management and rural sanitation technology".
The two industry bodies have said that this [influx of foreign workers] comes at a time when hundreds of South African graduates are struggling to find experiential training or sustainable work in these professions. There have also been violent labour demonstrations against specialist Thai welders being employed in the building of Eskom’s new Medupi power stations.
Please login or register to comment.