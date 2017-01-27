Cosatu cries foul over Asian workers

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it is "deeply angered and offended" by reports that a Chinese company, CBMI Construction, has been allowed to bring hundreds of workers into SA to upgrade a cement plant for PPC, the largest cement producer in the country. PPC awarded CBMI a tender in 2015 to add a R1.2bn kiln at the group’s Slurry cement plant in North West province. The Chinese company brought in about 242 workers to build the project.

Cosatu said it was "alleged" that the Chinese workers had been working in SA since October 2015 and would work on the project until 2018. The union did not cite the source of this information. "The federation is calling on the Department of Labour to investigate this matter and take steps to correct this travesty," Cosatu said on Thursday.