Business

Black business hails Zuma’s call for faster transformation

Jacob Zuma calls ‘a less apologetic approach’ to the ANC’s economic transformation discussion document, reports say

23 January 2017 - 05:48 AM Claire Bisseker
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

Black business has welcomed reports that President Jacob Zuma is determined to accelerate the ANC’s economic transformation project in the run-up to the party’s elective conference in December, urging corporate interests not to stand in his way.

Land reform and black business ownership, especially in the banking sector, were among the areas where transformation needed to be speeded up, Zuma reportedly said at an ANC policy workshop in Irene last week.

He said the ANC national executive’s subcommittee on economic transformation should redraft its discussion document to adopt "a less apologetic approach" to economic redress, according to a report published in the Sunday Times.

The Black Business Council (BBC) "warmly received" the statements attributed to the president, saying they were "long overdue". "The BBC has declared 2017 the year of radical economic transformation," its president Danisa Baloyi said.

Rich List another reminder that transformation is stalling

If, at its core, empowerment is about getting the white business class to open membership of their golf clubs to their black contemporaries, then ...
Opinion
1 month ago

REVEALED: How Zuma planned to capture the country

Their objectives are naïve and disastrous - so much so that they tripped at the first step, namely the firing and replacement of finance minister ...
Politics
4 days ago

How BEE gives sweet riches to an inner hive

A coterie of politically connected black businesspeople has amassed extraordinary wealth, but the state remains outside the circuits of production, ...
Opinion
2 months ago

"Members of the BBC are waiting in the wings to grab such opportunities. We call upon banks to co-operate with this … project in the best interest (sic) of the country."

Business Unity SA (Busa) CEO Tanya Cohen said that while it would be "inappropriate" to comment on rumours about changes to ANC or government policies, Busa’s view was that the priority should be to achieve inclusive growth.

"We believe transformation is a key area that needs to be properly assessed in conjunction with focusing on growth," she said. "We are mindful of the need to do everything possible to ensure sustainable growth which can deliver on … national developmental objectives."

Last year was the third in succession of negative per capita growth and stagnating poverty in SA. Business confidence has fallen to dangerously low levels and the economy’s growth and investment potential has been eroded sharply.

The consensus among private sector economists is any attempt by the ANC to radicalise SA’s economic blueprint, the National Development Plan, would destroy what little is left of business and investor confidence, ensuring SA’s slide into junk status.

Political analyst Justice Malala dismissed the notion that there would be economic policy changes this year, but said South Africans should brace themselves for escalating rhetoric about transformation, race and apartheid reparations as politicians jostled for popularity in the leadership race.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Watchdog hits back at critics of firm rotation
Business
2.
Black business hails Zuma’s call for faster ...
Business
3.
Tanya Cohen is appointed CEO of Business Unity SA
Business
4.
EU chicken import duty increase likely
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.