Black business hails Zuma’s call for faster transformation

Black business has welcomed reports that President Jacob Zuma is determined to accelerate the ANC’s economic transformation project in the run-up to the party’s elective conference in December, urging corporate interests not to stand in his way.

Land reform and black business ownership, especially in the banking sector, were among the areas where transformation needed to be speeded up, Zuma reportedly said at an ANC policy workshop in Irene last week.

He said the ANC national executive’s subcommittee on economic transformation should redraft its discussion document to adopt "a less apologetic approach" to economic redress, according to a report published in the Sunday Times.

The Black Business Council (BBC) "warmly received" the statements attributed to the president, saying they were "long overdue". "The BBC has declared 2017 the year of radical economic transformation," its president Danisa Baloyi said.