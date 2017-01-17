WATCH: Psyche of success with York Zucchi

York Zucchi, the ‘chief coffee drinker’ at the The Business Opportunity Marketplace, unpacks how many times he was fired and how many businesses failed before he succeeded.

Zucchi co-founded jointheequation.com, the ‘Tinder for business’, aptly named because it connects businesses to people. The Swiss born entrepreneur relocated to South Africa in 2007 and discovered that the country was full of possibilities. He started six businesses shortly after arriving, but all but one of them failed within nine months of opening.

Zucchi shared how he came back from those failures to run his seventh and most successful business, jointheequation.com.