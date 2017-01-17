WATCH: Psyche of success with York Zucchi
York Zucchi, the ‘chief coffee drinker’ at the The Business Opportunity Marketplace, unpacks how many times he was fired and how many businesses failed before he succeeded.
Zucchi co-founded jointheequation.com, the ‘Tinder for business’, aptly named because it connects businesses to people. The Swiss born entrepreneur relocated to South Africa in 2007 and discovered that the country was full of possibilities. He started six businesses shortly after arriving, but all but one of them failed within nine months of opening.
Zucchi shared how he came back from those failures to run his seventh and most successful business, jointheequation.com.
Zucchi said entrepreneurship was a journey and emphasis should not be placed solely on failures and successes. “Enjoy the small little victories,” he said.
He also explained the importance of embracing vulnerability as an entrepreneur and surrounding yourself with the right people.
