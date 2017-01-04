Sub-Saharan Africa records third highest global construction rate

After recording the highest construction growth rate globally between 2011 and 2015, sub-Saharan Africa slipped to third place in 2016, trailing the Middle East and North Africa and Asia-Pacific regions, BMI Research said in a report released on Wednesday.

Chinese engineering groups, thanks to government support in the form of concessionary loans from the Export-Import Bank of China, have dominated the sub-Saharan Africa building boom and will continue to do so this year, BMI said.

A large project likely to start in 2017 is a standard gauge railway network linking Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.