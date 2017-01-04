Sub-Saharan Africa records third highest global construction rate
Chinese engineering groups have dominated the sub-Saharan Africa building boom, thanks to Export-Import Bank of China concessionary loans
After recording the highest construction growth rate globally between 2011 and 2015, sub-Saharan Africa slipped to third place in 2016, trailing the Middle East and North Africa and Asia-Pacific regions, BMI Research said in a report released on Wednesday.
Chinese engineering groups, thanks to government support in the form of concessionary loans from the Export-Import Bank of China, have dominated the sub-Saharan Africa building boom and will continue to do so this year, BMI said.
A large project likely to start in 2017 is a standard gauge railway network linking Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.
Another big infrastructure project is the East African Power Pool. This was established in 2005 to promote electricity trading between Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, South Sudan and Libya.
"We believe sub-Saharan African governments will continue to embrace China’s involvement in their construction markets, with the nation offering cheap credit lines — a lifeline for fiscally pressured governments — and construction sector expertise — critical in markets with an acute shortage of skilled labour," BMI said.
The region’s construction boom has attracted an increasing number of cement makers. In December, the Tanzanian government announced that three cement companies planned to invest about $9.2bn to increase production capacity.
The East African market is already home to units of SA’s Afrisam, Heidelberg Cement, Switzerland-based LafargeHolcim and Nigeria’s Dangote, with a cumulative annual capacity of over 10.3-million tonnes.
