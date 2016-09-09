Poor showing from mining and manufacturing dampens growth prospects

THE two main drivers of SA’s economy, mining and manufacturing, had a dour performance in July, forcing economic growth off to a slow start in the third quarter.

The two sectors make up about 20% of GDP and their output is an important indicator of economic growth. There was much cheer when the economy expanded 3.3% in the second quarter, supported by a recovery in mining and manufacturing.

But the performance of the two sectors in July suggests the 3.3% economic growth rate was unlikely to have been repeated, and that growth for the year is still expected to be closer to zero.

"Even if the economy sustains a 3% growth rate in the second half of this year, the calendar year average growth rate will barely be 1%," Rand Merchant Bank chief economist Ettienne le Roux said.

The latest production figures showed that the economy struggled at the start of the third quarter and threw cold water on hopes that it had turned the corner, Capital Economics Africa economist John Ashbourne said.

With the economic growth trend already so low, it would not take very much to push the economy back into contraction, Ashbourne said.

Mining production decreased at a faster pace, while growth in the manufacturing sector slowed in July compared with the same period a year ago.

The risk to output in the sectors remained strikes, slower economic growth in China and a slower recovery in local and global demand.