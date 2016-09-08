Manufacturing production slumps, in a gloomy sign for economic growth

MANUFACTURING production increased 0.4% year on year in July, slowing much more than expected from a revised 4.7% increase in June.

The median consensus forecast from a survey of six economists was for manufacturing production growth to have slowed to 3.4%.

Statistics SA’s latest data on the sector lend credence to the view that the recent good news on economic growth will be short-lived.

Manufacturing, which is the country’s fourth-biggest economic sector and accounts for about an eighth of SA’s gross domestic product (GDP), was one of the two main drivers of the surprisingly large improvement in second-quarter economic growth announced on Tuesday.

Manufacturing increased by 8.1% due to higher production in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products; and motor vehicles, Statistics SA said.

But economists expressed doubt that manufacturing could sustain its strength, and the Barclays/Bureau for Economic Research purchasing managers index on Thursday last week seemed to back that view, pointing to a sharp fall in activity during August.

The PMI broke a five-month string of readings above the 50-point dividing line between expansion and contraction with a surprise 6.2-point fall to 46.3, taking strain from lower commodity prices and still-subdued global and domestic demand.

Compared with June, manufacturing output shrank 1.5% in July.

The sectors that led the year-on-year contraction were:

• basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (down 4.9% and contributing 0.9 percentage points);

• electrical machinery (down 13.7% and contributing 0.3 percentage points);

• motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (down 3.8% and contributing 0.3 percentage points); and

• food and beverages (down 0.8% and contributing 0.2 percentage points).