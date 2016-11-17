Trending: Trumping up the president-elect

Local currency finds some relief after hitting a seven-month low on Wednesday
Pubic spaces must remain open to all without the coercion, direct or indirect, of the Christian majority
The former DA mayor is the only non-ANC member to have been appointed to the cabinet
After a nine-year legal battle, the SA History Archive will this week begin to make the Truth & Reconciliation Commission victims’ database available to the public
Peter Moyo talks to Business Day TV about his relationship with investment firm he founded, NMT Capital
Housing activity in many areas has hit a new low in recent months, but industry players are betting on a post-election recovery
But an estimated R17.1bn worth of benefits in 147,221 financial products remains unclaimed
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has published for comment a draft conduct standard for the banks, aimed at ensuring that banks treat customers fairly
Semenya stands by her stance that she will not take medication to lower her naturally occurring high levels of testosterone
Paserene produces batches of handcrafted wines from vineyards across the Cape winelands
