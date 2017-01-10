Politics

Fix the ANC before setting policy, say veterans

10 January 2017 - 16:09 PM Genevieve Quintal
Frank Chikane. Picture: SOWETAN
Frank Chikane. Picture: SOWETAN

ANC veterans, who have expressed concern about the state of the governing party, are adamant a national consultative conference must be held before the June policy conference.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolved late last year to extend the policy conference to allow for a two-day consultative conference.

Rev Frank Chikane said this decision was not communicated to the veterans.

The veterans would return to Luthuli House on Monday to continue talks on this with the ANC’s top six leaders.

"Our position is more about having the national consultative conference earlier … because it must influence processes, even leading up to the policy conference," he said.

The veterans have said they will preside over the consultative conference, which will "reflect on all aspects of the state of the organisation" and where the ANC will discuss the "election of credible leaders — free of blemishes, factionalism and corruption".

Redrawing boundaries depletes demarcation board funds

Municipal Demarcation Board head Dithabe Nkoane demands more funding and attacks legislation on its ill-defined mandate
National
16 hours ago

ANC moves to contain divisive succession talk

Leadership candidates have been urged to distance themselves from endorsements as unions stick with their ‘principled’ choices
Politics
17 hours ago

ANC Women’s League unapologetic about backing a woman for president

The league says its decision to back Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was not ill-disciplined, and it is now time to dismantle the patriarchy
Politics
9 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa has two routes he can take to become number one

A revolt against vote-buying or a deal between factions — but both are long shots, writes Carol Paton
Opinion
17 hours ago

Zweli Mkhize could be the compromise that sparring ANC factions need

Zweli Mkhize is a "solid and all-round politician" and is "at home with the business world", but he is not ANCWL’s first choice
Politics
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Tiredly sliding backwards

It’s disturbing that the ANC in its tired birthday statement failed to take on board the enormous challenges confronting the governing party
Opinion
17 hours ago

The stalwarts said it was not about leadership, but about fixing the organisation.

This comes as the ANC tries to quash public discussions about succession or endorsements of preferred leaders ahead of the elective conference in December.

The party has chastised the ANC Women’s League for endorsing outgoing African Union commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and union federation Cosatu for throwing its support behind Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Another ANC veteran, Sydney Mufamadi, said party members needed to remember there were more important things than attending events with the single purpose of voting for leaders.

"People need to realise there is more at stake than deciding who should be president. There are issues more important than auditioning for leadership," he said.

Chikane echoed this, saying the veterans’ call for a change in the ANC’s trajectory was not a call for change in the direction of a specific faction.

"Leaders must not be elected to pursue interests of factions who elect them, but the interest of people," he said.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
ANC moves to contain divisive succession talk
Politics
2.
Zweli Mkhize could be the compromise that ...
Politics
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Will Zuma's exit mean a new ...
Politics
4.
What Zuma said about land reform, the economy and ...
Politics
5.
POLITICS LIVE: Yes, but what does Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Politics

Related Articles

SA can expect more political turbulence in the year ahead
Politics

LETTER: All South Africans must all speak up against corruption and wrongdoing
Opinion / Letters

SA in 2017: The year of politicking dangerously
Features

ANC veterans in new fight for soul of their own party
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.