Fix the ANC before setting policy, say veterans

ANC veterans, who have expressed concern about the state of the governing party, are adamant a national consultative conference must be held before the June policy conference.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolved late last year to extend the policy conference to allow for a two-day consultative conference.

Rev Frank Chikane said this decision was not communicated to the veterans.

The veterans would return to Luthuli House on Monday to continue talks on this with the ANC’s top six leaders.

"Our position is more about having the national consultative conference earlier … because it must influence processes, even leading up to the policy conference," he said.

The veterans have said they will preside over the consultative conference, which will "reflect on all aspects of the state of the organisation" and where the ANC will discuss the "election of credible leaders — free of blemishes, factionalism and corruption".